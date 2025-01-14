Max Strus News: Leads bench in win Tuesday

Strus chipped in 13 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 127-117 victory over the Pacers.

Strus led the bench in scoring in an efficient outing from beyond the arc. The sixth-year pro delivered a solid bounce-back performance after posting three points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Sunday's loss to Indiana. Strus has reached the double-digit scoring mark in three of his last five outings, and in that five-game span, he has shot 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.