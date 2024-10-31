Maxi Kleber Injury: Timeline for return remains unclear

Head coach Jason Kidd stated Kleber (hamstring) is doing well in his recovery but wouldn't speak on whether the center would return during the team's current home stand, Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban reports.

The Mavs have four more games after Thursday on the current home stand, so the fact that Kidd is unwilling to commit to a return during that time likely means Kleber will miss at least a few more contests. Dereck Lively and Dwight Powell should handle the majority of the backup center minutes until Kleber returns.