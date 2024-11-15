Maxi Kleber News: Gets 17 minutes in start

Kleber (hamstring) started at power forward and produced three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in 17 minutes in Thursday's 115-113 loss to the Jazz.

Kleber had missed seven straight games with a hamstring strain before being cleared for action last Sunday. He hadn't gotten off the bench in either of the Mavericks' previous two contests in coach's decisions, but Kleber entered the starting five Thursday while Naji Marshall moved back to the bench after starting in the prior four contests. Marshall still saw significantly more playing time (34 minutes) than Kleber, who could find himself back outside of the rotation when P.J. Washington (knee) and/or Kyrie Irving (shoulder) are available again after both sat out Thursday.