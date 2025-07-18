Maxwell Lewis News: Drops 18 in win

Lewis finished with 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 15 minutes during Friday's 92-69 Summer League win against the Magic.

Lewis finished his stint in the Las Vegas Summer League in a big way, with an efficient shooting performance in only 15 minutes on the floor. The Pepperdine product shot an impressive 70 percent from the field and 100 percent from beyond the arc.