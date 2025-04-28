Michael Porter Injury: Likely to play Tuesday

Porter (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Clippers.

Porter sustained the sprained left shoulder during last Monday's loss in Game 2, though he has yet to miss a matchup this series. The sharpshooter has averaged 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 assists across 34.0 minutes per contest in four first-round games thus far.