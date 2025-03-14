Fantasy Basketball
Mo Bamba headshot

Mo Bamba News: Scores two points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 10:42am

Bamba contributed two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during Thursday's 113-93 loss to Orlando.

Bamba, who is on a 10-day deal with the Pelicans, now has two games under his belt. His production has left a lot to be desired, however. In 20.5 minutes, he's averaging 1.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 1.0 blocks on 20.0 percent shooting from the field.

