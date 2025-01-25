Moussa Diabate News: Hauls in 13 boards Saturday

Diabate ended with nine points (2-2 FG, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Saturday's 123-92 victory over the Pelicans.

Diabate led both teams in rebounding Saturday and was one point shy from registering his third double-double of the regular season (and his first since Nov. 16 against the Bucks). Diabate earned significant playing time in November, but he saw his playing time diminish behind Nick Richards and Mark Williams. With Richards now in Phoenix, Diabate has an opportunity to earn a larger role for himself in Charlotte's big man rotation.