Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner News: Drops 24 in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Turner racked up 24 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 win over the Pistons.

The 28-year-old center continues to evolve into a true stretch big. Turner has drained multiple three-pointers in five straight games and he's sunk at least one shot from long range in 12 straight appearances, averaging 17.3 points, 6.3 boards, 2.5 threes, 1.6 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals over the latter stretch while shooting 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now