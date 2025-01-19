Myles Turner News: Records double-double
Turner supplied 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during Saturday's 115-102 win over the 76ers.
Turner made his presence felt on both ends of the court and notched a double-double for the second time over his last four contests. Even though Pascal Siakam led the way for the Pacers in scoring in this game, Turner delivered a solid outing and has managed to establish himself as a reliable two-way presence for the Pacers. The big man is averaging 17.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game since the beginning of January.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now