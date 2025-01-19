Myles Turner News: Records double-double

Turner supplied 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during Saturday's 115-102 win over the 76ers.

Turner made his presence felt on both ends of the court and notched a double-double for the second time over his last four contests. Even though Pascal Siakam led the way for the Pacers in scoring in this game, Turner delivered a solid outing and has managed to establish himself as a reliable two-way presence for the Pacers. The big man is averaging 17.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game since the beginning of January.