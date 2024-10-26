Myles Turner News: Swats three shots Friday

Turner accumulated 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 23 minutes during Friday's 123-98 loss to the Knicks.

The Pacers struggled offensively throughout the entire game, but the big man found a way to make an impact on both ends of the court with his three blocks and seven rebounds. Turner has posted a combined 33 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and seven blocks over his first two appearances this season, and there's a strong case to highlight him as the Pacers' most consistent player over the team's first two outings.