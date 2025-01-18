Naji Marshall News: Double-doubles off bench Friday

Marshall accumulated 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 106-98 win over Oklahoma City.

Marshall returned to a bench role Friday due to the return of Kyrie Irving, but the former Xavier forward still made his presence felt in this matchup by recording a double-double off the bench. Marshall has been playing well of late and has scored in double digits in five of his seven outings this month, averaging 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists while logging 29.3 minutes per game.