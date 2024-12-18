Naji Marshall News: Ready to return Thursday

Marshall (illness) is ready to return and will be available for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports. ""Pretty good. It's been eight days, so I feel good. I've got my legs back under me. It was just a little bit of time off, but I'm good now. I'm back and feeling better," he said.

Marshall has missed five of the Mavericks' first six games in December due to an illness, but it seems the time off benefited him to make a full recovery. He was on a sizzling stretch when suffering the injury, as the former Xavier standout averaged 14.3 points per game in November, including five games in which he scored at least 20 points.