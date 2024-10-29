Nic Claxton Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Claxton recorded 16 points (8-9 FG), 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 144-139 overtime loss to the Nuggets and will sit out Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies due to hamstring injury management, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Claxton fouled out with 22 seconds left in overtime but had a great outing off the bench in Tuesday's overtime loss. However, the Nets will play it cautiously and have him sit out on the second leg of a back-to-back Wednesday. Claxton's next chance to suit up will be Friday's matchup with Chicago.