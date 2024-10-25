Nic Claxton News: Still operating off bench

Claxton (hamstring) is available but will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Magic, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Coach Jordi Fernandez said Claxton will play more Friday after seeing only 15 minutes off the bench before being ejected from the season-opening loss to the Hawks on Wednesday. However, Brooklyn's big man will remain on a minute restriction for the foreseeable future. In his limited action, Claxton posted seven points (3-4 FG, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, a steal and a block against Atlanta.