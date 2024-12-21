Nick Smith News: Leading scorer in G League win

Smith played 34 minutes Thursday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 98-90 win over the South Bay Lakers and compiled 33 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks.

Smith had his best performance across his first six outings in the G League as he set new season-high totals for both points scored and blocks. He also had an efficient shooting performance, connecting on 55.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and 42.9 percent of his three-point tries. The second-year guard will likely continue to split his playing time between the NBA and G League.