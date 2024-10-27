Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nikola Jovic headshot

Nikola Jovic News: Drops six dimes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Jovic totaled 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 victory over Charlotte.

Jovic is off to a strong start as a full-time starter. Through two games, the third-year pro has totaled 25 points (10-22 FG), nine boards, seven dimes, three steals and one block. With Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez coming off the bench, Jovic faces stiff competition for playing time, but for now, he's locked into starter-level minutes. The potential returns of Kevin Love (personal) and Kel'el Ware (illness) soon could also mean slightly fewer minutes for Jovic moving forward.

Nikola Jovic
Miami Heat
More Stats & News