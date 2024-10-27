Nikola Jovic News: Drops six dimes in win

Jovic totaled 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 victory over Charlotte.

Jovic is off to a strong start as a full-time starter. Through two games, the third-year pro has totaled 25 points (10-22 FG), nine boards, seven dimes, three steals and one block. With Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez coming off the bench, Jovic faces stiff competition for playing time, but for now, he's locked into starter-level minutes. The potential returns of Kevin Love (personal) and Kel'el Ware (illness) soon could also mean slightly fewer minutes for Jovic moving forward.