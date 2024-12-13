Nikola Jovic News: Efficient off bench Thursday

Jovic accumulated 14 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 24 minutes during Thursday's 114-104 victory over Toronto.

Jovic lost his starting role in the frontcourt to Haywood Highsmith, and he hasn't started a game since Nov. 8. However, Jovic made his presence felt in this one, and he came just one point shy of tying his season-high scoring output in his return from an eight-game absence due to both injuries and DNP-CD tags. A strong showing like Thursday's is the best way to show he can remain valuable in Erik Spoelstra's rotation, but he's not going to have a lot of fantasy upside as a bench option with an inconsistent role.