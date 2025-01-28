Nikola Jovic News: Scores 15 points

Jovic chipped in 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 47 minutes during Monday's 125-119 double-overtime win over Orlando.

With Jimmy Butler suspended through the trade deadline, he's likely played his last game with the Heat. Jovic is one of a number of players who could benefit from a fantasy perspective, and he's been a top-75 player in nine-category formats over his last five games. In that stretch, Jovic averaged 13.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.8 three-pointers.