Nikola Jovic News: Scores team-high 24 points

Jovic logged 24 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 138-83 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jovic was the only positive on a night the Heat would rather forget. The loss brings to an end what has been a disrupted season, one that will likely bring no joy to the fans. Jovic put together an encouraging season but given the roster could be headed for change, it's unclear what his role will look like moving forward.