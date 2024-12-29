Nikola Jovic News: Ties season high with 18 points

Jovic (ankle) provided 18 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 31 minutes during Sunday's 104-100 victory over the Rockets.

Jovic was able to play through an ankle injury to match a season high with both his 18 points and seven rebounds Sunday, stepping up off the bench for the Heat in the absence of All-Star forward Jimmy Butler (illness). Over his last seven games, Jovic is averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 threes in 24.2 minutes. The 21-year-old big man would be worth a look in deep fantasy leagues as a decent streaming option if Butler remains sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Pelicans.