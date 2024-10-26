Nikola Vucevic News: Another double-double

Vucevic delivered 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a block across 33 minutes in Saturday's 114-95 loss to the Thunder.

Vucevic has been the Bulls' most consistent player in the first week of the 2024-25 regular season, recording a double-double in each of his three outings while shooting an impressive 7-for-13 from three-point range. There's going to be some regression in the efficiency department as the season progresses, but there's no question Vucevic is starting this season on a strong note.