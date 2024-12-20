Noah Clowney News: Comes close to double-double

Clowney had 11 points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 37 minutes during Thursday's 101-94 win over the Raptors.

Clowney scored in double digits for the fifth time this season and came close to a double-double after grabbing nine rebounds, a season-high mark for him. He also logged a season-high 37 minutes in this win, and he seems to be trending in the right direction after missing seven games between Nov. 25 and Dec. 8 due to an ankle injury. Clowney appears to have replaced Trendon Watford in the rotation, so he should continue to see regular minutes going forward.