Noah Clowney News: Poor shooting display

Clowney chipped in 14 points (4-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 29 minutes during Monday's 113-99 loss to the Pacers.

Clowney returned to the starting lineup Monday for a depleted Nets roster, marking the sixth time he played with the first unit across his last eight appearances. He's averaging 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game in those six starts, and he's been a relatively bright spot amid a rough stretch for Brooklyn. He's a solid streaming option in most formats when in the starting lineup.