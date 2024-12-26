Noah Clowney News: Scores season-high 20 points

Clowney produced 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 111-105 victory over Milwaukee.

Clowney was making only his fourth start of the season Thursday, but he took advantage of the opportunity and finished with his best scoring output of the campaign. His fantasy upside will be tied to the availability of Dorian Finney-Smith (calf), but Clowney is nonetheless going through a productive stretch. He's scored in double digits in four games in a row and five of his last six, averaging 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest in that stretch.