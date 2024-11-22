Fantasy Basketball
Norman Powell Injury: Progressing well from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Powell (hamstring) is progressing well in his recovery and will be with the Clippers in their upcoming road trip, head coach Tyronn Lune told Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com.

Powell has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings. While there's no specific date for his return, the forward could be back on the hardwood sooner rather than later. The Clippers' upcoming road trip will be a four-game trip between Nov. 24 and Nov. 29, so Powell is expected to return at some point during that five-game stretch.

Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers
