Norman Powell News: Another strong showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Powell registered 29 points (10-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 118-95 victory over the Mavericks.

Powell reached the 29-point mark for the second game in a row, and the veteran forward remains an excellent fantasy option as long as he holds down a starting role, which could very well be the case even when Kawhi Leonard (knee) returns to the hardwood -- something that could happen as soon as next week. Powell is trying his best to remain with a prominent role on offense, as he's scored at least 28 points in four of his last six games.

