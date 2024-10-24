Norman Powell News: Goes for 17 points in opener

Powell contributed 17 points (5-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 overtime loss to Phoenix.

Powell had the distinction of converting the first regular-season shot at the newly-minted Intuit Dome, but the team was unable to garner the first win in their new arena. Powell often performed as a sixth man during his tenure with the Clippers, but Paul George's departure thrusts him into a full-time role. Powell and Derrick Jones will be critical pieces of the offense as they struggle to replace George and Kawhi Leonard (shoulder), who has no timetable for a return. Although Powell's fantasy value was limited in the past, his role with the Clippers' first unit increases his viability.