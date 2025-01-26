Norman Powell News: Hits for 33 points

Powell finished with 33 points (11-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and two blocks over 36 minutes during Saturday's 127-117 victory over the Bucks.

Kawhi Leonard's return to action hasn't affected Powell's bottom line in the slightest, and he's actually had some of his best totals of the season with the All-Star back in the lineup. Although he's essentially the team's replacement for Paul George, Powell could have seen a cut in production to make room for Leonard, but the oft-injured forward's impact has been minimal since his return.