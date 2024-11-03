Fantasy Basketball
Norman Powell News: Keeps streak alive Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Powell finished with 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Saturday's 105-92 loss to the Thunder.

Powell has been the Clippers' best scoring threat in the early stages of the season, even ahead of James Harden. This was his fifth straight contest with at least 20 points, including two in which he reached the 30-point plateau. During that five-game stretch, Powell is averaging a blistering 26.8 points per contest while shooting an impressive 54.8 percent from the floor.

