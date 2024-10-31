Norman Powell News: Leads team with 30 points

Powell chipped in 30 points (11-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 106-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

After a productive evening, Powell had a chance to take the lead with less than a minute to go, but Deni Avdija blocked his shot attempt that could have given the Clippers the lead. Although it takes more than one player to account for Paul George's lost production, Powell is carrying much of the load in a starting role Powell and Derrick Jones are both plugging holes with some success, with Jones filling in during Kawhi Leonard's (shoulder) extended absence.