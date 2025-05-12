OG Anunoby News: Back in action

Anunoby (hamstring) checked back in to Monday's Game 4 against the Celtics, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Anunoby went to the locker room after appearing to be bothered by a hamstring issue during the first quarter and was later spotted back on the bench wearing a wrap on his leg, but he was ultimately cleared to check back in with 4:58 remaining in the first half. His health will be worth monitoring the rest of the way Monday.