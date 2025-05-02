OG Anunoby News: Drops 22 points in Game 6 win

Anunoby registered 22 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals in 44 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 victory over the Pistons in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Anunoby scored at least 20 points for the third game in the series, helping the Knicks to victory, and with it, a path to the second round of the playoffs. Anunoby has been solid on both ends of the court thus far during the postseason, averaging 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 1.3 blocks and 2.2 three-pointers.