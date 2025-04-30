OG Anunoby News: Scores 19 points in loss

Anunoby recorded 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to the Pistons in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Anunoby bounced back Tuesday after being limited to eight points in Game 4, as he led his team in scoring in what was a disappointing night for New York. Overall, Anunoby holds averages of 16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 1.2 blocks, 2.4 steals and 2.3 three-pointers through five games with the Knicks holding a 3-2 series lead.