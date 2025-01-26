Onyeka Okongwu News: Career-high four steals

Okongwu put up 19 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block in 29 minutes of action during Saturday's 117-94 loss to the Raptors.

He may have had a career night on defense, but that shouldn't overshadow Okongwu's solid overall performance by any means, as the big man contributed in every facet of the game despite the loss. The promising news for his fantasy managers is that Clint Capela made his return from injury, but it didn't affect Okongwu's volume whatsoever, as Capela saw just 14 minutes of action and took five shots off the bench. Okongwu is now averaging 15.3 points and 9.8 boards on 65.7 percent shooting as a starter. He'll look to stay hot Monday against the Timberwolves.