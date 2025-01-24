Onyeka Okongwu News: Double-double as starter

Okongwu posted 19 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 boards, four assists, two steals and a block in 30 minutes of action during Thursday's 122-119 loss to the Raptors.

The fifth-year big man logged his 10th double-double of the season in the narrow defeat. He's now averaging 14.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 64.0 percent from the field in three games as a starter this season. Although he had earned the starting job from Clint Capela (knee) prior to the latter's injury, Okongwu's volume and, with it, fantasy value, is benefitting nonetheless. Capela is currently considered day-to-day, but even when he comes back Okongwu can be expected to retain the starting job barring any sudden dips in production.