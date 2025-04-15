Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Onyeka Okongwu headshot

Onyeka Okongwu News: Grabs nine boards in Play-In Game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Okongwu registered 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and one block in 33 minutes in Tuesday's 120-95 Play-In Game loss to the Magic.

Okongwu was one rebound shy from recording a double-double, and he finished second on the Hawks in boards behind Dyson Daniels (12). Okongwu ended the regular season having averaged 15.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over 32.2 minutes per game since the All-Star break. The Hawks will play at home Friday for the eighth spot in the East against the winner of Wednesday's Play-In Game between the Bulls and Heat.

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now