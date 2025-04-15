Onyeka Okongwu News: Grabs nine boards in Play-In Game

Okongwu registered 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and one block in 33 minutes in Tuesday's 120-95 Play-In Game loss to the Magic.

Okongwu was one rebound shy from recording a double-double, and he finished second on the Hawks in boards behind Dyson Daniels (12). Okongwu ended the regular season having averaged 15.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over 32.2 minutes per game since the All-Star break. The Hawks will play at home Friday for the eighth spot in the East against the winner of Wednesday's Play-In Game between the Bulls and Heat.