Onyeka Okongwu News: Late addition to injury report

Okongwu is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to left big toe injury management, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Sunday's game is the first half of a back-to-back set, so even if Okongwu plays against New Orleans, he may sit out Monday versus Boston. After exploding for 28 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in the regular-season opener, Okongwu has averaged 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.3 blocks in his last four appearances. If Okongwu sits out, Larry Nance and Dominick Barlow would be candidates for increased roles behind Clint Capela.