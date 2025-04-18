Onyeka Okongwu News: Massive double-double in loss
Okongwu posted 28 points (12-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 50 minutes during Friday's 123-114 overtime Play-In Game loss to Miami.
Okongwu played a game-high 50 minutes in Friday's elimination game, and he finished as the game's leading rebounder and third in points behind Tyler Herro (30) and Trae Young (29). Okongwu earned a permanent spot in Atlanta's starting lineup January 20 and established himself as a cornerstone piece for the franchise. As a starter during the regular season, Okongwu averaged 14.9 points on 58.1 percent shooting, 10.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over 31.1 minutes per game.
