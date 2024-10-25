Onyeka Okongwu News: Plays 26 minutes off bench Friday

Okongwu amassed seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 125-120 victory over Charlotte.

Okongwu wasn't able to match his 28-point output from Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Nets, but the 2020 first-round pick still managed to play more minutes than starting center Clint Capela (22) on Friday. Okongwu ended up leading the Hawks in rebounding, with three of his boards coming on the offensive end of the floor. He should continue to be the first big man of Atlanta's bench, and if his strong play persists, he could join the starting five in place of Capela.