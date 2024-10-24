Onyeka Okongwu News: Scores career-high 28 points

Okongwu produced 28 points (11-12 FG, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 120-116 victory over Brooklyn.

Okongwu came off the bench but outplayed Clint Capela, closing the game as the Hawks held off a tenacious Brooklyn team. Although fantasy managers would love to see Okongwu running with the starters, it appears as though he is going to remain the backup, at least for the time being. With that said, there is a decent chance he ends up playing starters' minutes, which should be more than enough for him to be a real difference-maker across all fantasy formats.