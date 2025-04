Ighodaro is not in the Suns' starting lineup against the Kings on Sunday.

Ighodaro will cede his spot in the starting lineup to Mason Plumlee for Sunday's regular-season finale. Ighodaro has started in three of the Suns' last five games and has averaged 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks over 26.6 minutes per game over that span.