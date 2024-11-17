Oso Ighodaro News: Season-high 11 points in loss

Ighodaro finished with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Sunday's 120-117 loss to Minnesota.

The rookie big man posted his first career game with double-digit points while surpassing Jusuf Nurkic in playing time Sunday. Ighodaro has begun to carve out a much more significant role with the club, and he has tallied 10-plus minutes in each of his last five appearances. Through nine regular-season games, the Marquette product has averaged 4.0 points and 3.8 rebounds across 14.4 minutes per game.