Ousmane Dieng News: Removed from injury report

Dieng (calf) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Dieng has missed 19 straight games due to a calf injury, but he could see his first action since March 15 in Game 1. The 21-year-old forward averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds across 37 games during the regular season, shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc.