Ousmane Dieng News: Removed from injury report
Dieng (calf) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Dieng has missed 19 straight games due to a calf injury, but he could see his first action since March 15 in Game 1. The 21-year-old forward averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds across 37 games during the regular season, shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now