Dadiet (toe) did not appear in Saturday's Summer League game against the Wizards.

Dadiet missed his third consecutive game with a toe sprain. His most recent Summer League appearance was Sunday against the Celtics, when he exited early after posting 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 25 minutes.