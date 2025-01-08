Paolo Banchero Injury: Officially listed as questionable

Banchero (oblique) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.

Banchero hasn't played since Oct. 30 due to a strained oblique, but he's on the cusp of returning to the fold for the Magic. If the star forward isn't ready to play Thursday, fantasy managers can expect him to suit up in Friday's tilt with Milwaukee on the second part of Orlando's back-to-back. The likes of Jonathan Isaac, Tristan da Silva and Caleb Houstan would continue soaking up minutes if Banchero sits out against Minnesota.