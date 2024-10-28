Paolo Banchero News: Career-high 50 points vs. Indiana

Banchero registered 50 points (16-26 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 15-22 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 119-115 victory over the Pacers.

Banchero dominated in the first half of Monday's contest, finishing with a 37/7/6 line after 24 minutes. His production slowed down a bit in the third frame, but he paced the Magic in the fourth quarter and earned his 50th point on a free-throw attempt with less than a minute to play. Banchero had a couple of mediocre stat lines after a 33-point outing in the regular-season opener against the Heat on Oct. 23, but the 21-year-old showcased Monday why he was taken No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Banchero and the Magic will hit the road to take on the Bulls on Wednesday.