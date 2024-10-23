Fantasy Basketball
Paolo Banchero headshot

Paolo Banchero News: Explodes for 33 points in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 11:49pm

Banchero notched 33 points (12-24 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-97 victory over the Heat.

Banchero is looking to build on an excellent second season during which he received an All-Star nomination and helped the Magic make the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. The double-double was an encouraging sign as the talented front man found double-doubles elusive last season. If he can keep the production going, he could easily exceed his season averages (22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds) from last year.

Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic
