Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Paolo Banchero headshot

Paolo Banchero News: Leads charge in Wednesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Banchero amassed 22 points (8-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 122-93 loss to the Bucks.

The third-year forward once again led the Magic in scoring on the night, and Banchero has hit for 20-plus points in three straight games since returning from an oblique strain Friday, an injury that cost him more than two months. Since rejoining the lineup, Banchero is averaging 25.3 points, 6.7 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.7 threes, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 47.1 percent (8-for-17) from beyond the arc.

Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now