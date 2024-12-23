Pascal Siakam News: Double-double in Sunday's win

Siakam ended with 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes during Sunday's 122-95 win over the Kings.

The double-double was his fourth of the season, but two of them have come in his last two games. Siakam hasn't been able to put together a prolonged hot streak yet in 2024-25, but he may be catching fire -- over the last four contests he's averaging 22.3 points, 10.3 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.5 threes, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent (10-for-20) from beyond the arc.