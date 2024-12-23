Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Double-double in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Siakam ended with 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes during Sunday's 122-95 win over the Kings.

The double-double was his fourth of the season, but two of them have come in his last two games. Siakam hasn't been able to put together a prolonged hot streak yet in 2024-25, but he may be catching fire -- over the last four contests he's averaging 22.3 points, 10.3 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.5 threes, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent (10-for-20) from beyond the arc.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now