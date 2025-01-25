Pascal Siakam News: Double-doubles in victory

Siakam accumulated 23 points (10-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 136-98 win over the Spurs.

Siakam stuffed the stat sheet in an efficient performance, posting his seventh double-double across 45 regular-season appearances. The star forward also tied the game high in blocks, recording a season-best mark in swats to go along with two swipes in his 11th outing with multiple steals. Siakam has racked up 20-plus points in four of his last five outings, shooting 56.6 percent from the field in that five-game span.